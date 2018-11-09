Opal Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a total market cap of $257,856.00 and $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opal has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,148,676 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

