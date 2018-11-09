Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 43.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,981 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 27.1% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Navient by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,301,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $10,344,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.63 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

