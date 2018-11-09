Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $39.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-has-326000-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.