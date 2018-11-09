Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,396,000 after acquiring an additional 548,706 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wabash National by 20.7% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,145 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 6,098.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wabash National by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Wabash National by 39.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

