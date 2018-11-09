Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $421,000 Position in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zillow Group by 125.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 57,518 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $2,700,470.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

Z opened at $29.41 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

