Orbotech (ORBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ORBK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Orbotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Orbotech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ ORBK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 17,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,412. Orbotech has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBK. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

