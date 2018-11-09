Ormat Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. ValuEngine upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

ORA stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 20,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,157,533.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,353.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $1,181,555. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

