Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) CFO Rice Doug Sells 6,057 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) CFO Rice Doug sold 6,057 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $370,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,798.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rice Doug also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 11th, Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $219,761.85.

OFIX stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) CFO Rice Doug Sells 6,057 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/orthofix-medical-inc-ofix-cfo-rice-doug-sells-6057-shares.html.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.