Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.13 ($53.63).

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €35.02 ($40.72) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

