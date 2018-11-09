Overstock.com (OSTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 319.23% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect 3Q18 revenue growth of 3% y/y with better contribution from OSTK’s marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) efforts starting to stabilize and a significant improvement in sequential non-GAAP loss per share due to a ratcheting down of sales and marketing expenses.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. GARP Research initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, SVP John Paul Knab sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $39,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,391 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

