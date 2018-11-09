OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $548,930.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $548,930.00 and approximately $17,373.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00060874 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001379 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004895 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,487,943,030 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

