Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires Shares of 315,236 Masimo Co. (MASI)

Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,000. Masimo makes up 2.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.59% of Masimo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $212,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Masimo by 7.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $3,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In related news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,675 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $328,677.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 126,927 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $14,958,346.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,033 shares of company stock worth $79,900,568 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

