Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PONY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.04.

Shares of PONY opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.80.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

