Panasonic (PCRFY) vs. The Guitammer (GTMM) Critical Analysis

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Panasonic and The Guitammer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Guitammer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Panasonic has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Guitammer has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Guitammer does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Guitammer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and The Guitammer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.88% 12.29% 3.69% The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panasonic and The Guitammer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $72.08 billion 0.33 $2.12 billion $0.91 11.42 The Guitammer $1.57 million 0.37 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than The Guitammer.

Summary

Panasonic beats The Guitammer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc. The Eco Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, nursing care related products, etc. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, surveillance cameras, etc. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment provides automotive use infotainment systems, electrical components, automotive mirrors, lithium ion and automotive batteries, dry batteries, automation controls, electric motors, electronic components, electronic materials, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc. The Others segment provides detached housing construction, apartment housing leasing services, etc.; undertakes remodeling contract works; sells land, properties, and condominiums; offers real estate brokerage, leasing, and management services; and manufactures and sells system materials for industrial housing. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

The Guitammer Company Profile

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators. Its products are also used in cinemas and industrial applications, as well as by musicians and professional audio technicians. In addition, the company provides ButtKicker Live! Broadcast technology, which enables haptic and tactile events broadcasting in addition to and distinct from a live broadcasts' audio and video. The Guitammer Company sells its products through independent manufacturers' sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

