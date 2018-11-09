Paramount Group (PGRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGRE. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 336,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

