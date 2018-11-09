Pareteum (TEUM) Announces Earnings Results

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TEUM opened at $2.34 on Friday. Pareteum has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 157.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 399.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 50,516.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 789,576 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 42.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,245,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

