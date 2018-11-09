Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,853 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 276,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000.

Shares of AVK stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy V. Maitland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 114,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,814.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

