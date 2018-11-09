Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Macquarie currently has $33.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $23.97 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $383,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemang Desai purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 292,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 524,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

