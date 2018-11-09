PayPie Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,557.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. PayPie has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $15,557.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002464 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00249893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.55 or 0.10236862 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

