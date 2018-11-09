PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

