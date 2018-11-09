Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 796.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $286,716,000 after buying an additional 674,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,815 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 558,289 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $15,435,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,710,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 12,312 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $506,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,938.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,904. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

