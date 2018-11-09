Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.12 Million

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $182.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.15 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $179.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $774.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.27 million to $781.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $804.59 million, with estimates ranging from $798.13 million to $814.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 873,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $213,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

