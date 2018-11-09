Peel Hunt Cuts Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,320 ($108.72) to GBX 8,530 ($111.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paddy Power Betfair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,911 ($90.30).

PPB stock opened at GBX 6,675 ($87.22) on Monday. Paddy Power Betfair has a one year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a one year high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson bought 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

