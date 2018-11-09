Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (KMR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.75 ($4.60).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

