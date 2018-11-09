Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.47 ($4.11).

MKS stock opened at GBX 309.40 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

In other news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

