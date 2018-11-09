Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.65 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,213,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,146,000 after acquiring an additional 812,581 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,407,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,597 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,514,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,121,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $20.47 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,410,100 shares of company stock worth $29,005,668 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $3,450,000. Corporate insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

