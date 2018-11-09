Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,900 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of American Assets Trust worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $216,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

