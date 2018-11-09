Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cimpress NV (CMPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $117.24 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

