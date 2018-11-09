Penumbra (PEN) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE PEN traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,140.00, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $286,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,566.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $98,805.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,618 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penumbra by 20,432.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Penumbra by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.