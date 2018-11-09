Perceptron (PRCP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Perceptron had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perceptron by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perceptron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron in the second quarter worth about $706,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Perceptron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

