Perrigo (PRGO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

NYSE PRGO traded down $12.26 on Thursday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17,377.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

