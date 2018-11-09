Perrigo (PRGO) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. Perrigo also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Perrigo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO traded down $12.26 on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/perrigo-prgo-updates-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.