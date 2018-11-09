Perrigo (PRGO) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. Perrigo also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Perrigo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.07.
NYSE:PRGO traded down $12.26 on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $95.93.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.
In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.