Pershing Square Capital Manage Sells 118,307 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $478.30 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,374,000 after buying an additional 466,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,149,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 125.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after buying an additional 145,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $398.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

