Peter A. Mcclennen Sells 69,224 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 69,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $4,622,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TDOC opened at $65.33 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after buying an additional 437,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teladoc Health by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after buying an additional 853,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,629,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Peter A. Mcclennen Sells 69,224 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/peter-a-mcclennen-sells-69224-shares-of-teladoc-health-inc-tdoc-stock.html.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.