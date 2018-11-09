Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 67.86 ($0.89).

PDL opened at GBX 41.88 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

