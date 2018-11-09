Petrolympic (PCQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

About Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

