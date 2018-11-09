Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) PT Set at €150.00 by Commerzbank

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

PFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €153.67 ($178.68).

PFV opened at €118.60 ($137.91) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a one year high of €175.40 ($203.95).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

