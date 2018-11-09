Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,981 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,291,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,056,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

PFE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/pfizer-inc-pfe-position-boosted-by-private-capital-group-llc.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.