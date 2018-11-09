Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Shares Bought by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,571. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

