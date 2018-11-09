Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Tops $15.74 Million

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and Bitbns. Phoenix has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

