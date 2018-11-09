Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Stock Price Up 14%

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL)’s share price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 1,978,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photonstar Led Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. The company is based in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

