Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.77.

DOC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 99,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

