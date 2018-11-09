Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $5.21 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,769,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,352,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,879,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,227,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/picton-mahoney-asset-management-invests-5-21-million-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.