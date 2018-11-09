Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 15,400 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,701,000 after buying an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,414,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,855,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 67.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,512,000 after buying an additional 702,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,507,000 after buying an additional 377,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after buying an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

