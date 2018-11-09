Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $140.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

