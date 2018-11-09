Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million.

PPSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

About Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

