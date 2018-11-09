Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2019 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.