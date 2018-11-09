Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $711.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 3.36.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,270 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 145.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,840 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Vericel by 7.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,217,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 28.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 174,631 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 27.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 720,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its position in Vericel by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 656,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.