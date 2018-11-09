Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Anaplan (PLAN)

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

PLAN traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,768. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.30.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam bought 1,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,118,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,283.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

