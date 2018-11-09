Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

